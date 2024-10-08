Apollo Adlux Hospital excels in robotic surgery

KOCHI: The doctors at Apollo Adlux in Angamaly have successfully removed a fibroid weighing 4.823kg from the stomach of a 54-year-old woman through robotic surgery. The patient, a resident of Idukki, sought treatment at Apollo Adlux Hospital, Angamaly for a non-healing venous ulcer on her leg.

Venous ulcer is a condition in which blood builds up and remains a chronic wound due to impaired blood flow to the leg. The patient, whose abdomen was as large as a full-term pregnant woman, was diagnosed with an abdominal fibroid after additional medical examinations.

The patient also had complications of high blood pressure due to the pressure of the enlarged fibroid causing the blood flow not to flow smoothly. Given the patient’s health status, it was determined to remove the fibroid, which had grown to near the rib cage, through robotic surgery.

Under the leadership of Dr Urmila Soman, lead consultant, Minimally Invasive Gynecology Robotic and Laparoscopic Surgeon, Dr Ambili Jose and Dr Mugtha Rustagi, from the department of gynecology, Dr Hormise Stephen from the department of Anesthesia also participated in the surgery. “Robotic surgery was selected due to the complexity of the surgery. Robotic surgery offers advantages such as precision, reduced blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and minimally invasive techniques,” said Dr Urmila.