Kochi: Repair of parallel roads to resolve Aroor-Thuravoor traffic woes

ALAPPUZHA: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has decided to repair the Thuravoor-Kumbalangi coastal road and Thuravoor-Thaikkattussery road in a bid to alleviate the traffic issues caused by the construction of the elevated highway in the Aroor-Thuravoor region.

The aim is to reroute more vehicles through the two roads after necessary maintenance and repair works.

The decision was made at a meeting held at the collectorate conference hall here on Monday. District Collector Alex Varghese chaired the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the progress of the NH construction in the district and discussed the rising complaints regarding traffic delays. Alex and Venugopal directed the NHAI officials to strengthen existing service roads at the earliest.

The coastal road stretch of 10km between Thuravoor and Kumbalangi and 5km of Thaikkattussery Road will be tarred to facilitate smoother vehicular movement. Police personnel and traffic marshals will be deployed to assist in re-routing vehicles, officials said in the meeting.

The meeting also addressed the need to ensure a minimum underpass height of 4.5m at the ONK Junction in Kayamkulam. There were also demands to extend the flyovers in Haripad and Ambalapuzha, and it will be checked through an inspection led by the NHAI regional officer.