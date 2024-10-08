Special Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU gets great response from passengers

KOCHI: The Kollam-Ernakulam Unreserved Express Special MEMU service that commenced on Monday got a great response from passengers who received it at all the halting stations to celebrate the train’s maiden journey.

MPs Kodikunnil Suresh and N K Premachandran accompanied the passengers from Kollam.

Friends on Rails state secretary Liyons J and Thiruvananthapuram district president Pratish B presented bouquets to the MPs expressing gratitude on behalf of the passengers.

The MEMU was welcomed at Chengannur, Tiruvalla and Changanassery stations where the passengers distributed sweets. According to passengers’ forum executive member Ajas V, passengers at Ettumanoor railway station gave the best reception to the new MEMU service.

“Passengers created an unforgettable visual experience at Ettumanoor railway station by showering flowers and distributing sweets. It was passengers from Ettumanoor who had brought the MP’s attention the misery of the commuters on Venad Express,” said Ajas.

Liyons said that the return service from Ernakulam to Kottayam should be arranged in a way so that the long gap between Parasuram Express at 1.55pm and Venad Express at 5:20 pm can be resolved.

Kodikunnil said the MEMU was packed even before reaching Kottayam and the congestion justified the need to maintain the new service. He further said that he has approached the Chief Passenger Transportation Manager requesting to increase the number of coaches of the train from 8 to 12 urgently.