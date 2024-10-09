Bobo cafe: A comfy corner to chill with pets, books, coffee at Kochi

KOCHI: At Bobo Cafe, pets chill, parents unwind, and stories come to life. Nestled on KL Bernard Road in Fort Kochi, this unique space brings together the best of three worlds — a vibrant cafe, a cosy bookstore, and a haven for pets.

Started by Kochi-based Midhila Jose, Bobo Cafe’s origins stem from her own experiences as a pet parent.

“I have 12 dogs, and whenever I take them out for grooming sessions, the waiting can be exhausting with little to do to pass the time,” she says.

“It was during one of these visits that I thought, wouldn’t it be a great idea to create a space that caters to both pets and their owners?”

What elevates the cafe are its thoughtfully curated facilities for furry companions. These include separate cubicles that accommodate up to eight small dogs and three larger ones, along with a premium boarding facility for dogs accustomed to indoor living.

For cats, there are eight dedicated boarding cubicles and an additional premium facility. Some pets have even signed up for extended stays of up to 50 days.

There’s also a pet grooming studio, accessories, and a selection of pet food. The premises feature round-the-clock camera surveillance.