Changampuzha Park celebrates love with letters, music

KOCHI: Love, they say, knows no age. How about reminiscing about the romantic encounters in one’s life by listening to some love letters read aloud? Head to Changampuzha Park.

The Changampuzha Smaraka Grandhasala in Edapally recently held a love-letter writing competition, which saw nearly a hundred participants from various age-groups. The winning entries will be dissected on Wednesday.

“The three-day celebration of the birth anniversary of poet Changampuzha Krishna Pillai began on Tuesday,” said Shajil V D, secretary of the Grandhasala. “Many of his celebrated works, such as ‘Ramanan’, revolve around love. That’s why we decided to hold a love-letter competition. The response was great.”

Shajil adds that there was a music video contest on the same theme as well. “The winning entries will be screened on the day,” he says.

Wednesday - October 9

6pm: Speech by Dr Saji Mathew (Director, School of Letters, MG University)

7pm: Announcement of love letter writing, music video contests winners

Prize distribution by music director Anil Johnson.

Followed by group discussion on the topic ‘Premam’ (Love)