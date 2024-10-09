Overhaul at Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy to clip wings of opponents of Unified Mass

KOCHI: The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy on Wednesday overhauled its archdiocesan curia (administrative headquarters) by announcing new appointments, in a move seen as clipping the wings of those who oppose the synod-approved Unified Holy Mass, which requires celebrants to face the altar during the Eucharist prayer.
Fr Jacob G Palackappilly, who is the deputy secretary general of Kerala Catholics Bishops Council and director of the Pastoral Orientation Centre at Palarivattom, has been appointed as the protosyncellus replacing Fr Varghese Pottakkala. Fr Joshy Puthuva has been appointed as the chancellor replacing Fr Martin Kallungal. Fr Joshy Puthuva's appointment is surprising as he was named among those in the land deal scandal that allegedly involved Major Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.
The latest appointments, announced by Mar Bosco Puthur, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy, also saw Fr Simon Pallupetta named as the new assistant finance officer and Fr Jismon Arampally is the new secretary of the curia.
As per sources, the new move comes after the former curia officials stopped carrying out their duties and refrained from coming to the Bishop's House. According to the notice issued by Mar Puthur, the new appointments were made after the former curia officials gave him a written declaration that they are unable to continue doing their duties due to the unresolved issues plaguing the archdiocese.
When Mar Puthur and the new members of the curia arrived at the Bishop's House in Ernakulam early on Wednesday morning accompanied by police, the protestors laid siege to the official headquarters of the archdiocese and refused to leave the premises even after they were requested to do so. "The priests and the laity who had been staging a sit-in at the Bishop's House premises had disrupted the working of the curia," Mar Puthur said. As per the Apostolic Administrator, police presence at Bishop's House will continue until further notice to enable the smooth functioning of the Curia.
The bishop said that the former officials who had been in office since 2022, former protosyncellus Fr Varghese Pottakkala, former syncellus Fr Antony Perumayan, former chancellor Fr Martin Kallungal, former vice chancellor Fr Sony Manjali, former assistant finance officer and former secretary Fr Pinto Punnakkal have relinquished their charge.
Taking serious note of the issues caused by the unofficial meetings at the Bishop's House, the apostolic administrator said, "Meetings or gatherings would not be allowed at the Bishop's House without prior permission." Meanwhile, it is being said the latest move night not go down well with the faction opposing the Synodal Mass.
It is also rumoured that the latest measure might pave the way to the division of the church. However, the new protosyncellus Fr Palackappilly said, "The chances of any backlash against the new appointments is very minuscule. There may be some murmurings, but nothing more than that." Fr Palackappilly will relinquish his posts as the deputy secretary general of KCBC and director of POC in December.