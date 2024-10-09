Overhaul at Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy to clip wings of opponents of Unified Mass

KOCHI: The Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy on Wednesday overhauled its archdiocesan curia (administrative headquarters) by announcing new appointments, in a move seen as clipping the wings of those who oppose the synod-approved Unified Holy Mass, which requires celebrants to face the altar during the Eucharist prayer.

Fr Jacob G Palackappilly, who is the deputy secretary general of Kerala Catholics Bishops Council and director of the Pastoral Orientation Centre at Palarivattom, has been appointed as the protosyncellus replacing Fr Varghese Pottakkala. Fr Joshy Puthuva has been appointed as the chancellor replacing Fr Martin Kallungal. Fr Joshy Puthuva's appointment is surprising as he was named among those in the land deal scandal that allegedly involved Major Archbishop Emeritus Cardinal Mar George Alencherry.

The latest appointments, announced by Mar Bosco Puthur, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam-Angamaly Archeparchy, also saw Fr Simon Pallupetta named as the new assistant finance officer and Fr Jismon Arampally is the new secretary of the curia.

As per sources, the new move comes after the former curia officials stopped carrying out their duties and refrained from coming to the Bishop's House. According to the notice issued by Mar Puthur, the new appointments were made after the former curia officials gave him a written declaration that they are unable to continue doing their duties due to the unresolved issues plaguing the archdiocese.