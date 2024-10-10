Construction of new KSRTC bus terminal to begin in November

KOCHI: Work on the new Ernakulam KSRTC bus terminal will begin in the first week of November. The decision was made in a ministerial meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

The plan is to construct a terminal in Karikkamuri modelled on the Vyttila Mobility Hub. The Kerala State Construction Corporation has been entrusted with building the terminal.

The project, for which the Cochin Smart Mission has allocated `12 crore, will see the KSRTC bus station at Karikkamuri converted into a mobility hub that can be accessed by private and KSRTC buses.

The right of possession of the proposed land, owned by KSRTC, will be given to the Vytilla Mobility Hub to execute the project.

“With the construction of the new bus terminal, the city will have two hubs of private and KSRTC buses. The KSRTC Mobility Hub at Karikkamuri will benefit passengers by providing them easy connections to the Ernakulam South railway and metro stations,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve, who is in charge of the district.

The strategies for the prevention of flooding in the region have also been finalised. A watertight wall will be constructed to keep water from entering the terminal. Further, water will be pumped into the neighbouring canal beneath the railway tracks to ensure there is no waterlogging either inside the terminal or near the premises.

During the meeting, it was also decided to take into account the findings and recommendations contained in reports prepared by the Centre for Water Resources Development and Management (CWRDM) and the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC).

The preparation of the detailed project report will be completed soon after the soil test, the authorities said.

The new building will have a waiting area, various kiosks for medical shops and refreshment stalls, drop-off area for passengers, separate entry and exit points for private vehicles, and proper drainage facilities, besides other facilities for passengers.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA T J Vinod, Mayor M Anilkumar, and Ernakulam Collector N S K Umesh attended the meeting.

The construction of the new terminal was expected to begin in January but got delayed as the state government cited shortage of funds.