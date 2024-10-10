Mind your mind at workplace

KOCHI: This year’s World Mental Health Day theme calls for prioritising mental health at the workplace. This has become more relevant in light of recent reports of deaths attributed to work pressure.

Most discussions focus on sectors like information technology and financial institutions, but the reality is that any workplace can be a source of stress. Nurses, doctors, police officers, journalists, and salespeople are among other vulnerable groups.

The pressures of jobs in the film industry have also come under scrutiny recently, and even teachers in result-driven management schools are under intense pressure. Many more could be added to this list.

Threats to wellness

Any workplace focused on deadlines, targets, increased productivity, or top-notch quality can generate stress. The new work culture imposes such expectations in a bid to stay competitive, but overloading a workforce to achieve this can threaten the well-being of both employees and the organisation.

Other factors contributing to work-related stress include long hours, tight duties, job insecurity, monotonous work, inadequate skills, over-supervision, poor work environments, limited promotional opportunities, harassment, discrimination, poor relationships with colleagues or superiors, weak teamwork, role confusion, and lack of encouragement.

An administrative culture that prioritises mental health in the workplace is essential. Internal systems addressing the issues breeding mental health problems must be alive and active. Employee support mechanisms should be accessible to all those needing mental health assistance.

A mentally distressed employee may spread unrest into their family as well. Therefore, a work culture focusing on employees’ emotional well-being will enhance the overall mental health of society.