Mind your mind at workplace

KOCHI: This year’s World Mental Health Day theme calls for prioritising mental health at the workplace. This has become more relevant in light of recent reports of deaths attributed to work pressure.
Most discussions focus on sectors like information technology and financial institutions, but the reality is that any workplace can be a source of stress. Nurses, doctors, police officers, journalists, and salespeople are among other vulnerable groups.
The pressures of jobs in the film industry have also come under scrutiny recently, and even teachers in result-driven management schools are under intense pressure. Many more could be added to this list.
Threats to wellness
Any workplace focused on deadlines, targets, increased productivity, or top-notch quality can generate stress. The new work culture imposes such expectations in a bid to stay competitive, but overloading a workforce to achieve this can threaten the well-being of both employees and the organisation.
Other factors contributing to work-related stress include long hours, tight duties, job insecurity, monotonous work, inadequate skills, over-supervision, poor work environments, limited promotional opportunities, harassment, discrimination, poor relationships with colleagues or superiors, weak teamwork, role confusion, and lack of encouragement.
An administrative culture that prioritises mental health in the workplace is essential. Internal systems addressing the issues breeding mental health problems must be alive and active. Employee support mechanisms should be accessible to all those needing mental health assistance.
A mentally distressed employee may spread unrest into their family as well. Therefore, a work culture focusing on employees’ emotional well-being will enhance the overall mental health of society.
Unlimited damage
Work stress can cause headaches, fatigue, body aches, sleep disturbances, anger issues, and difficulty concentrating. Chronic stress can lead to insomnia, high blood pressure, and a weakened immune system. It can also contribute to mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.
People under excessive stress often try to cope unhealthily by overeating, consuming junk food, smoking, or abusing alcohol and drugs, further damaging emotional and physical well-being.
Many who are unhappy with their jobs fail to engage in life’s joyful activities, disrupting their work-life balance, which further complicates matters.
Care for yourself
Individual efforts are necessary to combat work stress. Address controllable and modifiable factors that influence your stress responses. Constant feelings of depression, anxiety, or anger will lead to burnout if left unchecked. Regular deep-breathing exercises, yoga, or meditation can help manage this inner turmoil.
Job stress can cause automatic negative thoughts. Feelings of worthlessness and uncertainty can weaken the mind. It’s crucial to identify and label these thoughts, recognising the negativity they bring. Most of these thoughts are likely not aligned with reality.
After calming your negative emotions, challenge these thoughts. Gather evidence for and against them, and highlight your positive attributes. This will build confidence and activate coping skills.
Address the burden caused by poor time management or lack of delegation. Restore your energy levels by re-establishing work-life balance, and reclaim the family time lost to work demands. Invest in supportive workplace relationships.
Optimal energy levels are achieved when you take good care of yourself. Eat a healthy diet, allow time for recreation, and ensure adequate sleep. Avoid carrying work stress home. Share your concerns with your immediate manager. If your coping strategies fail, DO NOT HESITATE to consult a mental health professional.
Mental health is a priority
If work-related stress persists despite your best efforts, you may need to consider a job or career change. While this can be a challenging decision, especially when new opportunities are scarce, it’s crucial to avoid falling into a pattern of pathological compliance with excessive workloads.
Imagine a scenario where the money you earn through hard work in your youth is spent on medical bills in middle age. The message is clear: prioritise your mental health, no matter the job.
The writer is senior psychiatrist, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi. (Views are personal)