'Phones stolen during Alan Walker concert in Kochi switched on in other states': Police

KOCHI: Probing the theft of mobile phones at DJ Alan Walker’s concert in Kochi, the police suspect the culprits have already left the state. Investigators are checking for similar incidents reported in other parts of the country.

As of Wednesday, the police received as many as 38 complaints from persons who lost their mobile phones while attending the performance by Norwegian artist Alan Walker at Bolgatty Palace on Sunday.

The probe, assisted by Cyber Cell, revealed the stolen mobile phones were switched on in other states.

“The location of some of these mobile phones was tracked near Nedumbassery airport late on Sunday and on Monday morning. Later, some of them were switched on in other states, including in Bengaluru. We suspect the gang involved in the theft has already crossed the Kerala border. This shows that the accused persons came here with a clear plan of theft execution and exit as soon as possible. We are checking whether they boarded a flight from Kochi. This can also be a deception tactic,” a police officer said.

The police collected information about similar thefts in other states.

“Though this is the first incident of its kind reported to the police in Kerala, such thefts are frequent in Mumbai and New Delhi where DJ concerts are regular. We are collecting information from other police forces regarding persons arrested in similar theft cases and those who are currently out on bail. Also, such incidents are reported at concerts where the attendance is high,” the officer said.