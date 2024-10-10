Revisiting Ramanan

KOCHI: Kanana chchayayil aadu meykkan,Njanum varatteyo ninte koode...

There is no Malayali who hasn’t hummed these timeless lines from Changampuzha’s timeless classic Ramanan, even those who haven’t read the sensational work of poetry to the last line.

Ramanan was a revelation in Malayalam literature - an anthem of jilted lovers struggling to overcome their lost love. Penned by Changampuzha Krishna Pillai in remembrance of his dear friend and poet Edappally Raghavan Pillai, this pastoral elegy is one of a kind in our literary world.

In this 114th birth anniversary of the great poet, TNIE looks at how the former’s masterpiece was born from an incredible and profoundly tragic commemoration of friendship and love.

Written in 1936, this play in verse stars two shepherds - the titular character Ramanan (representing Edappally Raghavan Pillai) and his friend Madanan (a stand-in for the poet himself) - and Chandrika, the upper-caste lady-love.

The plaintive poem, in which Ramanan takes his own life after losing Chandrika to another man, mirrors reality where Edappally, heartbroken at the marriage of his lover, hanged himself on her wedding day. It is said that he dressed himself like a groom, in all-white and put a jasmine garland around his neck before succumbing to death.

Devastated at the passing of his fellow poet, Changampuzha put his love and grief into this work, which was recognised as one of the greatest Malayalam literary pieces of the century. With Changampuzha, Keralites mourned the loss of Edappally, who was well-recognised for his contributions to Malayalam literature, before he passed away at 27 in 1936.