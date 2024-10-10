The ‘invisible’ workforce

KOCHI: "My days slip away in a blur.”

In succinct words, Sunitha K encapsulates a heavy feeling shared by thousands of homemakers like her out there.

“Some days,” the mother of two continues to vent, “I have worked 12-16 hours straight without even sitting down. My day begins at about 4.30 in the morning, preparing breakfast for the kids and my husband. After that, I help the children get ready for school. Only after they leave do I get a moment to catch my breath, just enough time for my own morning routines."

“But before I know it, I am hauled right back into the chores: cleaning, washing, organising... By that time, it’s already noon. I rush to prepare snacks before the kids return home. After that, I step outside to do the yard work. It’s time to go back inside to make tea, and then dinner. I think for almost every homemaker a normal day is like this. And yet, there’s always something amiss, something more that needs to be done.”

Her words carry the exhaustion of slogging in a space that is not recognised as a ‘workspace’.

As World Mental Health Day 2024 focuses on prioritising “mental health in the workplace”, it is important to address the often invisible issue of homemakers’ mental well-being.

While much of the conversation about mental health focuses on corporate stress, the experiences of homemakers are rarely acknowledged. Their work is constant, with no financial incentives or promotions.

They juggle the pressures of managing households, family dynamics, societal expectations, and their own aspirations. Yet…