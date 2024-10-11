22-year-old Kochi girl becomes British Deputy High Commissioner for one day

KOCHI: In a unique event, 22-year-old Meenakshi Nair became the British Deputy High Commissioner to Kerala and Karnataka for a day in Bengaluru to celebrate the International Day of the Girl Child on Friday.

‘High Commissioner for a Day’ competition, organised by the British High Commission in India every year provides an opportunity to experience the life of a diplomat and see the UK-India partnership in action. She was the high commissioner on the 23rd of last month.

Being the deputy High commissioner for the day, Meenakshi said that the experience is not just a glimpse into the world of diplomacy.

"This opportunity helped me understand the power of collaboration, humility, and service. The day’s experience reinforced the idea that public service is not just a career, but a calling. It was also a lesson in leadership.” she said.

Kochi native Meenakshi was selected by the British High Commission from 140 applications received this year, and as the UK’s top diplomat in Kerala and Karnataka, she experienced a range of activities on the day.

"The High Commissioner for a Day competition embodies the idea that the world will be a better place when everyone has equal opportunities. Empowering women and girls in the UK and worldwide is a priority for us," said Chandru Iyer (British Deputy High Commissioner to Kerala and Karnataka on other days).

The competition has been organised every year since 2017 and is celebrated at the UK’s diplomatic missions in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai too.