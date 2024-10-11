A ‘coincidental’ survival drama themed on landslides

KOCHI: On August 1, Kerala woke up to devastating news: the villages of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad district were struck by catastrophic landslides triggered by torrential downpours. Over 400 people were killed. Many are still ‘missing’.
This tragedy froze Prasad G Edward, who was just wrapping up his film Nayakan Prithvi, which explores the themes of landslides and survival.
“The post-production was nearly complete at that time,” he says. “We were in shock and it was difficult to process. We were convinced that the subject was relevant to current times, but never expected such a thing to happen in the near future.”
The narrative follows Ratheesh, a revenue officer who comes to the rural village of Kuyilimala to oversee a hill highway project. The villagers oppose it. This conflict leads to a series of unexpected events, culminating in landslides.
Produced by V B Mathew under the Vaishali Productions banner, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on October 18. It features amateur actors, with Sreekumar R Nair, Priya Balan, Pranav Mohan, Shaiju, and Anjali P Kumar in the lead roles. The film crew states that Nayakan Prithvi will be a tribute to the victims of the Wayanad landslides.
“Kerala is referred to as ‘God’s Own Country’, thanks to its topography and moderate climate conditions,” Prasad adds.
“While discussions about climate change have been prevalent for quite some time, many people initially brushed aside concerns. Now, we are experiencing its effects firsthand. After a night of rain, we find ourselves waking up early to check alerts… even an hour of downpour can trigger anxiety.”
Prasad, who is known for stage shows, short films and documentaries, believes cinema has a unique ability to influence and inspire people, making it an unparalleled tool for awareness and change. “That’s why I decided to explore this topic through a film,” he says.
“We have seen several films about natural disasters, but I can’t remember anyone doing the subject of landslides.”
As the title of the film suggests, ‘Prithvi’, meaning earth, is the protagonist of the film. This is a key message: everything can come crashing down if humans lose touch with the earth.
“Those who harm the environment or exploit it in the name of development will face consequences,” says Prasad. “There’s no distinction between the rich and the poor. The impact is universal. If even one person absorbs this message, we can confidently say the film has made a difference.”
Notably, Prasad’s debut film, Puzha Polaval, also revolved around a subject deeply linked to nature. It told the story of a dedicated teacher working in a school located near an Adivasi colony in a forest range.
“I don’t do this on purpose, but I believe it’s important to be aware of the environment we live in,” he says.
Prasad adds that Nayakan Prithvi was shot in Amboori and Vellarada in Thiruvananthapuram, while the story is set against the backdrop of Idukki. The musical score of the film is composed by Satheesh Ramachandran.