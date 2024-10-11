A ‘coincidental’ survival drama themed on landslides

KOCHI: On August 1, Kerala woke up to devastating news: the villages of Chooralmala and Mundakkai in Wayanad district were struck by catastrophic landslides triggered by torrential downpours. Over 400 people were killed. Many are still ‘missing’.

This tragedy froze Prasad G Edward, who was just wrapping up his film Nayakan Prithvi, which explores the themes of landslides and survival.

“The post-production was nearly complete at that time,” he says. “We were in shock and it was difficult to process. We were convinced that the subject was relevant to current times, but never expected such a thing to happen in the near future.”

The narrative follows Ratheesh, a revenue officer who comes to the rural village of Kuyilimala to oversee a hill highway project. The villagers oppose it. This conflict leads to a series of unexpected events, culminating in landslides.

Produced by V B Mathew under the Vaishali Productions banner, the film is scheduled to hit the theaters on October 18. It features amateur actors, with Sreekumar R Nair, Priya Balan, Pranav Mohan, Shaiju, and Anjali P Kumar in the lead roles. The film crew states that Nayakan Prithvi will be a tribute to the victims of the Wayanad landslides.