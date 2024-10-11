Fate of Tripunithura’s century-old iron bridge hangs in the balance

KOCHI: The controversial decision to demolish a century-old iron bridge in Tripunithura and replace it with a modern, wider structure faces its first major test on Friday when a public hearing will be held to present the findings of the project’s social impact study and conclude it.

The nearly three-month-long process was conducted by a three-member team from Bharata Mata College in Kakkanad. However, as TNIE highlighted in its May 5 report, and as many feared, none of them has expertise in adequately mapping the cultural and historical significance of the existing 130-year-old structure.

Over a phone call with TNIE, one of its members admitted to the group’s unfamiliarity with documenting structures of this kind. On whether they had sought any expert counsel to aid the study, the reply was negative.

“It’s a disgrace,” lamented Sandhya Das, a resident who had been vocal about conserving the iron bridge, one of the structures identified by the Greater Cochin Development Authority as having ‘historical’ significance; a fact the study team is unaware of.

Sandhya is not alone. Residents, experts and historians have all voiced their stiff opposition to the Rs 30-crore project, which they say is not only needless but also insensitive. Also, why a cash-strapped government would even consider it puzzles many.

Remnant of history

The bridge, built in 1890, is one of the earliest iron bridges in India, much older than the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata. Back in the day, it connected Kottakkakom, i.e. the stronghold of the erstwhile Cochin royal family, with the remainder of the kingdom.

As one of the few intact remnants of the 19th century, the bridge facilitates an invaluable avenue to understand the history of steel use in construction engineering and the evolution of trade in the former Cochin state.

Today, the iron bridge serves as a link between Tripunithura and the southwestern regions of Kakkanad and Kochi corporation areas. However, since 2019, only light vehicles have been allowed on the structure owing to, according to the PWD, “technical limits to strengthen it.”