KCBC wing questions delay in publishing J B Koshy panel report

KOCHI: The Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) Commission for Social Harmony and Vigilance has come out strongly against the state government for not publishing the report of the Justice (retd) J B Koshy Commission, even after a year and a half.

The church body said the commission had carried out an extensive investigation into the backwardness of Christians in Kerala.

“The report was submitted to the chief minister nearly a year-and-a-half ago. Though the state government had assured the community that the report would be made public, nothing has happened. This is an unusually long wait for considering the report’s recommendations,” said Fr Michael Pulickal, the secretary of the KCBC commission.

“Beyond the government issuing some statements to console protesters whenever an agitation takes place, it is doubtful whether there was any real intervention,” he said.

A three-member committee led by the chief secretary was appointed by the government seven months ago to review the commission’s recommendations and submit a preliminary report within a month before the cabinet for consideration.

Fr Pulickal said Minority Welfare Minister V Abdurahiman, while responding to a submission by Chalakudy MLA Saneesh Kumar Joseph in the assembly on Wednesday, had said the committee’s study was ongoing.

“The government should adopt a transparent and honest stand on the matter and be ready to take immediate action and publish the report,” Fr Pulickal said.