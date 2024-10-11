The science of play

KOCHI: Playing is a crucial activity for a child’s growth - it offers more than just entertainment and serves as a natural method of learning that fosters social, cognitive, and emotional development.

The psychological benefits of such activities are greatly influenced by the environment too. Whether structured play at school, unstructured play outdoors, or imaginative play at home, each setting offers unique advantages to a child’s overall development.

Through games, children can develop problem-solving skills, decision-making abilities, and a better understanding of their surroundings. It also provides an avenue to express their emotions, build relationships, and internalise social norms.

Environment and games

Playing in outdoor spaces such as playgrounds and parks can help children develop creativity. It can help children become more willing to take risks, solve problems, and build structures. Children who play in gardens or forests, report experiencing better emotional health.

Research shows that spending time in nature can improve mood, reduce anxiety, and support emotional regulation and peace. Furthermore, interacting with others in outdoor settings helps children develop communication skills and learn teamwork, sharing, and resolving conflicts.