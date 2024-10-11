The science of play

KOCHI: Playing is a crucial activity for a child’s growth - it offers more than just entertainment and serves as a natural method of learning that fosters social, cognitive, and emotional development.
The psychological benefits of such activities are greatly influenced by the environment too. Whether structured play at school, unstructured play outdoors, or imaginative play at home, each setting offers unique advantages to a child’s overall development.
Through games, children can develop problem-solving skills, decision-making abilities, and a better understanding of their surroundings. It also provides an avenue to express their emotions, build relationships, and internalise social norms.
Environment and games
Playing in outdoor spaces such as playgrounds and parks can help children develop creativity. It can help children become more willing to take risks, solve problems, and build structures. Children who play in gardens or forests, report experiencing better emotional health.
Research shows that spending time in nature can improve mood, reduce anxiety, and support emotional regulation and peace. Furthermore, interacting with others in outdoor settings helps children develop communication skills and learn teamwork, sharing, and resolving conflicts.
Classrooms or playrooms encourage organised activities, which can contribute to cognitive development, especially when paired with puzzles, building blocks, strategic and planning-based games. Structured play typically involves rules and goals, which can help children develop discipline, focus, and patience.
They are more likely to engage in language-based activities such as role-playing games or storytelling, when playing indoors. This helps them expand their vocabulary and narrative skills. Children can learn emotional regulation by playing games that involve taking turns, developing empathy, or handling disappointment.
The home setting is where children participate in imaginative play. Engaging in pretend play as superheroes, family members, or animals is a prime example of how kids can explore a variety of emotions and attitudes. Through this, they can develop empathy.
Playing at home offers a sense of security and intimacy that strengthens the emotional bonds between caregivers and children. At home, children can explore unpleasant feelings and experiences without fear of judgment.
Digital world
Digital games also offer distinct benefits for children. Participation in interactive online games and platforms can enhance critical thinking and problem-solving abilities, while also providing cognitive stimulation.
However, excessive screen time is linked to shorter attention spans, increased anxiety, and social isolation. The key lies in striking a balance by integrating digital play with physical activities and social interaction.
Games & benefits
In short, playing at home fosters emotional intelligence, while indoor settings enhance cognitive and emotional development and outdoor environments promote creativity and resilience. When used appropriately, even digital play contributes to cognitive health.
To ensure that children have the opportunity to grow emotionally, socially, and intellectually in diverse contexts, it’s crucial to provide a wide range of experiences in different settings.
Mind and body
The writer is a consultant psychologist/behavioural therapist at Speechshore, Kochi