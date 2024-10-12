A ‘therapeutic journey’ at Kumbalangi

KOCHI: An emotional retreat. A space to reconnect with oneself, cut off from the hustles of city life.

This was the vision that Sreelakshmi and Albin Augustine, two working professionals from the city, had in mind when they founded Core — a collective aimed at offering a space for relaxation and self-reconnection.

This weekend, Core is hosting a unique workshop in Kumbalangi – ‘Emotional Aesthetics’ designed by writer and learning facilitator Muhammed Noushad.

“This is a community space — free and non-judgemental. A programme towards harmonious living,” says Noushad. “We see that hectic life schedules and hustle culture have worn people out in many ways. In ‘Emotional Aesthetics’, one tries to (re)connect with oneself, with others, and with nature.”

He adds that it can be described as a “therapeutic experience, an inner journey”. “What we aim to create is catharsis based on theatre, experiential arts, and movement — a small co-creating community space,” he says.

The sessions are grounded in theatre arts. Noushad draws on theatre practices, including Augusto Boal’s Theatre of the Oppressed, Grotowski’s postmodern theatre, spiritual psychology, and nonviolent communication to guide the workshop.

For him, it’s an attempt to “empower and heal” people, “fostering positive energy, mindfulness, and a non-toxic mindset”.

Sreelakshmi, who is a tutor, says the initiative is the result of her personal journey. “It was during a difficult phase of my life that this idea came to me. I had previously participated in ‘Emotional Aesthetics’ sessions, and I felt Kochi needed a platform for such experiences,” she says.

“Now, this is becoming a reality, and I believe it will be an honest space for like-minded individuals in the city. We seek to organise similar social gatherings across the city.”

The event, which emphasises outdoor experiences, is being held in the natural surroundings of Kumbalangi.

Contact: 9074336636