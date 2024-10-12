Disease, drought and divinity

KOCHI: Aaryaveppinte ila kayyilenthi
Aavahanam cheythu makkale kathu nee
Manjal neeraattil nee marannadumamme!
Mariamme kathukollename…
Red rashes, pus-filled blisters, high fever, abdominal pain, and headaches. No, we aren’t talking about Mpox.
Smallpox or ‘vasoori’, caused by the variola virus, devastated populations in the 20th century, taking countless lives. And during those times, when medical solutions were scarce, people often turned to divinity for protection.
One such deity was Mariamman, once revered as the goddess of smallpox in south India, primarily Tamil Nadu. Kerala had its own version: Vasoorimala of Kodungallur.
Folk deities linked to contagious diseases were common, with counterparts like Shitala in north India and Ola Devi in West Bengal. Mariamman and Vasoorimala, according to legend, both cause and cure smallpox.
If angered, they cast the “seeds” of smallpox; when appeased, they healed those afflicted.
The intriguing legend takes us to the Mariamman temple in Kakkanad. Temple secretary O N Indrakumar explains that Mariamman is believed to be Lord Shiva’s daughter. “The benevolent Goddess not only cures diseases but also fulfills any heartfelt prayer,” he says.
The temple’s origins, as described by temple trustee Krishna Pillai, trace back to the early 19th century.
A drought-stricken Thuthiyoor (Kakkanad region) saw the arrival of a wooden idol of Mariamman, brought from Tirunelveli at the behest of King Rama Varma XII.
It is believed that Mariamman, who is also worshipped as the Goddess of rain, ended the drought that had caused huge agricultural losses. Subsequently, the idol was enshrined in 1837. A sword offered by the king in gratitude remains inside the temple.
The wooden idol in the temple was replaced with one made of stone in the early 20th century. It was when the smallpox epidemic was at its peak.
According to legend, the temple head of the time, Velayudhan Pillai, had a vision in which the Goddess granted permission for the consecration of a stone idol.
“Neem leaves and turmeric, which have medicinal properties, are central to her worship,” explains temple president K V Mani Pillai.
“Both were widely used to treat smallpox at a time when allopathic remedies were unavailable. Even now, people use neem and turmeric to treat chickenpox.”
Rituals such as ‘Amman Kudam’, where devotees balance a pot filled with water, turmeric, and neem leaves, continue in Mariamman temples.
‘Kuruthi’, a blood sacrifice once essential to appease deities such as Mariamman, Vasoorimala, and Bhadrakali, later evolved into guruthi, offering a mixture of water, lime, and turmeric, says Krishna Pillai. “Eggs and ash gourds are also offered here,” he adds.
