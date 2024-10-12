Disease, drought and divinity

KOCHI: Aaryaveppinte ila kayyilenthi

Aavahanam cheythu makkale kathu nee

Manjal neeraattil nee marannadumamme!

Mariamme kathukollename…

Red rashes, pus-filled blisters, high fever, abdominal pain, and headaches. No, we aren’t talking about Mpox.

Smallpox or ‘vasoori’, caused by the variola virus, devastated populations in the 20th century, taking countless lives. And during those times, when medical solutions were scarce, people often turned to divinity for protection.

One such deity was Mariamman, once revered as the goddess of smallpox in south India, primarily Tamil Nadu. Kerala had its own version: Vasoorimala of Kodungallur.

Folk deities linked to contagious diseases were common, with counterparts like Shitala in north India and Ola Devi in West Bengal. Mariamman and Vasoorimala, according to legend, both cause and cure smallpox.

If angered, they cast the “seeds” of smallpox; when appeased, they healed those afflicted.

The intriguing legend takes us to the Mariamman temple in Kakkanad. Temple secretary O N Indrakumar explains that Mariamman is believed to be Lord Shiva’s daughter. “The benevolent Goddess not only cures diseases but also fulfills any heartfelt prayer,” he says.

The temple’s origins, as described by temple trustee Krishna Pillai, trace back to the early 19th century.

A drought-stricken Thuthiyoor (Kakkanad region) saw the arrival of a wooden idol of Mariamman, brought from Tirunelveli at the behest of King Rama Varma XII.