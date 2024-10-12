Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU: Passengers demand stop at Kanjiramattom

KOCHI: Protests have escalated over the continued neglect of Kanjiramattom railway station, especially after the newly launched Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU service was denied a stop there.

Despite multiple appeals from the passenger associations, political parties, and local residents’ associations requesting a MEMU stop, no action has been taken.

This station serves a large population from the nearby Edakkattuvayal and Amballoor panchayats. Kottayam Lok Sabha MP Francis George conducted a site inspection last week to assess the station’s condition. Political party leaders and residents’ association representatives submitted memorandums to the MP demanding a MEMUhalt and development of the station.“While several halt stations between Kollam and Ernakulam were later granted stops based on passenger demands, Kanjiramattom was left out. Currently, passengers from the area rely on the Ernakulam passenger train, which arrives at 7.10 am.

The train reaches Ernakulam Junction at 8.10 am. However, this train’s schedule does not suit the majority of daily commuters who need to reach Ernakulam by 9.00 or 10.00 am,” said K V Balakrishnan, president Vidangara Residents Association.

The newly launched MEMU service, which passes through Kanjiramattom at 8.45 am and arrives at Ernakulam by 9.35 am, was expected to solve this issue. However, the absence of a stop at Kanjiramattom has severely disappointed local commuters.

With the MEMU train halting for nearly 40 minutes between Thripunithura and Ernakulam Junction stations due to platform availability in Ernakulam, passengers argue that adding a stop at Kanjiramattom would not delay its arrival. Kanjiramattom station, which once served hundreds of passengers daily, has been steadily declining due to neglect.

Ticketing services were outsourced, leading to the station’s deterioration. Currently, only eight trains stop at the station compared to 14 earlier. The station building is also in disrepair due to a lack of maintenance.

The majority of travellers from this place work in private firms in and around Ernakulam.

Many prefer the train service due to its affordability, with a season ticket costing less than Rs 200 per month, compared to around Rs 100 daily for bus travel. This makes the train a vital service for ordinary families, Balakrishnan said.