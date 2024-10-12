Leaning towards learning 

KOCHI: The oldest form of prayer likely centres around the worship of the feminine. Across regions — be it Indian, European, Arabian, or African — every civilisation included prayers to the divine feminine as part of their worship culture.

The Shakta cult remains one of the hallmarks of India’s spiritual heritage. Here, Shakti, or energy, is personified as a female entity, and this energy is the force that creates, sustains, destroys, and enables life.

This Shakti is revered most during the nine nights of the year when the country unites to celebrate nine exemplary forms of feminine power.

Navaratri has unique regional characteristics across India. In the north, the goddess is worshipped as a caregiver and protector, with devotees observing fasts and holding night-long prayers for her blessings.

In the east, the goddess takes the form of the valorous Durga, whose fiery image, often shown defeating the demon Mahishasura, is crafted from clay and worshipped for nine days. In the west, Navaratri rituals invoke Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and abundance.

In southern India, the goddess is celebrated in different ways during the nine days. In Tamil Nadu, the first three days are dedicated to Lakshmi, the next three to Durga, and the final three to Saraswati.

Nature, or ‘Prakriti’, is also worshipped through the ‘golu’ arrangement, where dolls depicting themes of mythology, environment, and life are displayed on makeshift staircases. Some of these dolls are passed down through generations. The ninth day is dedicated to ‘Ayudha Puja’, where tools of work and weapons are worshipped.

Karnataka has similar celebrations, with homes displaying dolls and temples in full grandeur. Art festivals are organised at many places, including the famous Mookambika Devi temple at Kollur, known as a seat of learning.