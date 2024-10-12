Quaint corner offering Konkani delights

KOCHI: Mattancherry is like a masala box, with several communities coexisting in harmony. Among them are the vibrant Konkanis, especially the Gowda Saraswath Brahmin community.

The ancestors of this community settled in Kochi about 500 years ago, and introduced their rich traditions and culture. Along with these, they also brought their cuisine to their new-found home.

While there are a few small and large food establishments along the streets of Mattanchery, there is a quaint confectionery store, lesser known to outsiders but a favourite among foodies and high-end hotels.

Vinod Sweets, aka ‘Anneli Angadi’, is situated on Town Hall Road in Koovapadam. One can often see passers-by sipping hot tea from eco-friendly cups or munching on samosas or vadas at the storefront.

At first glance, this small eatery may seem like a mere tea stall. But step in, and it’s a treasure vault for those with a sweet tooth, and a liking for traditional delicacies.

Some of the highlights include pathrodo (a savoury made with rice and coconut), besan laddu, milk peda, puranpoli (a sweet made from dal and jaggery), mando, and ronti (diamond cuts), saatta, Mysore pak, dudhulli, and pathalli, romti, chakkooli (murukku), kukka baalukku (potato chips), kappa ballukku (tapioca chips), and mixture.