Tripunithura municipality unveils pedestrian-friendly initiatives

KOCHI: Pedestrians in the historic town of Tripunithura have long struggled to navigate the narrow, congested roads amid increasing traffic. However, positive change is on the horizon as the Tripunithura municipality has launched an initiative to transform these streets into pedestrian-friendly spaces adorned with potted flowering plants for aesthetic appeal.

Inspired by the success of Sultan Bathery, ‘Kerala’s cleanest town,’ the municipality has unveiled an ambitious ‘City Beautification’ project. Municipality chairperson Rema Santosh emphasised the goal of emulating Bathery’s dedicated pedestrian paths and pristine surroundings, creating an environment conducive to leisurely strolls for citizens.

“If you walk through Bathery, you will notice the dedicated pedestrian paths lined with potted plants. You won’t see any garbage strewn around. We aim to replicate such initiatives in Tripunithura through the project,” said Rema.

The comprehensive beautification project will unfold in six phases, with an estimated cost of Rs 10.5 crore. The civic body intends to commence the project using its own funds and is also engaging in discussions with public sector undertakings such as Kochi Refineries Ltd (KRL) and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) to secure additional funding through CSR initiatives.

Drawing inspiration from the raised walkways constructed by Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) connecting Vadakkekotta metro station with the NSS College, the municipality plans to implement similar designs throughout the town, accompanied by elevated drains and the installation of cable ducts to address the issue of tangled wires obstructing pedestrian and vehicular movement.

The initial phase of the project will cover a 700m stretch from Statue Jn to Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple, with an estimated cost of Rs 2.38 crore. In the second phase, an 870m elevated walkway will be constructed from Sree Poornathrayeesa Temple to NSS College for Rs 2.95 crore.

A 590m-long footpath will be built from NSS College to Chakkamkulangara temple for Rs 2 crore in the third phase. In the fourth phase, a pedestrian path will be constructed from Chakkamkulangara temple to Statue Jn (920m) for Rs 3.17 crore. “CCTV cameras will be installed at various locations to make sure that nobody litters,” said the chairperson.