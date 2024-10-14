Traco Cable staff protest over transfer of property to Kochi Infopark

KOCHI: The state government’s move to transfer the entire 35.5 acres of land and property of the loss-making Traco Cable Company Ltd to Infopark, to tide over its financial woes has not gone well with a section of the public sector’s employees.

Speaking in the assembly last week, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said Traco Cable Company has been recording losses continuously for the past several years, and it’s difficult to continue its operations, and hence the decision to transfer its Irumpanam land and building to Infopark.

The minister said the accumulated liability of the state government-owned PSU is about Rs 245 crore.

“We discussed revival plans with trade unions in the company, and the state leadership of the trade unions. A proposal to merge the Irumbanam unit with the Tiruvalla unit was also explored. We cannot sell the property as it is ‘pattaya’ land. What we can do is transfer the land (to Infopark),” Rajeeve said.

Established in 1964, Traco has three manufacturing units – one at Irumpanam, another at Tiruvalla and the third unit commissioned in 2011 exclusively for building wiring cables at Pinarayi-Thalassery in Kannur district. The installed capacity of the Irumpanam and Tiruvalla units is 9,000 metric tonnes (MT) of aluminium wire rods. The PSU’s customers include electricity boards, Indian Railways, BSNL, and electricity supply companies in various states and project groups.

Meanwhile, sources at the company told TNIE that the entire financial burden can be resolved by transferring 30 acres of its Irumpanam property while retaining 5 acres.

“We have sufficient order book, and we can tide over the crisis by transferring 30 acres of land. However, the government is saying that Infopark would take over the land only if the entire property is handed over,” said a source, who wished not to be identified. “It’s the only company in India that manufactures cables and conductors,” he said.