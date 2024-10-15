Coming soon, a culture policy for Kochi city

KOCHI: In perhaps the first such initiative in the country, Kochi corporation is introducing a culture policy for the city. The aim is to make culture an integral part of education institutions, transportation networks, city-to-city engagements, residence association programmes, ward-level initiatives, library networks, public events, and community engagements.

Prepared by Mahatma Gandhi University’s Centre for Urban Studies and the corporation’s Centre for Heritage Environment and Development (C-HED), the policy suggests initiatives like plastic-free neighbourhoods, public park development, art galleria and cultural cafe fusion, gender-responsive and inclusive spaces, child-defined spaces, and ornithological cultures to incorporate culture in development.

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar said people too will have an opportunity to share their suggestions in preparing the final policy. “The draft cultural policy document will soon be published for public access. Those interested can submit their opinions and suggestions for the preparation of the policy within a month of publication. A comprehensive cultural policy document of Kochi will be published with the approval of the council, including valuable suggestions from the public,” the mayor said.

The draft policy was discussed in a meeting of representatives from various cultural organisations and educational institutions, people’s representatives, and others on Monday. The meeting discussed Kochi’s agricultural, linguistic, work, transport and freight cultures, food diversity, cultural links with other cities, biodiversity, and integration of national and international cultures for inclusion in the cultural policy.

The policy also seeks to initiate a comprehensive language documentation project and suggests launching an app with cultural information.