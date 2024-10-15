Key bridges along NH 966B to be closed for a month from October 15

KOCHI: The Kundannoor-Thevara and Alexander Parambithara bridges along the NH 966B section from Kundannoor Junction to CIFT Junction near Willingdon Island are set to undergo a full closure for traffic from October 15 to November 15 to facilitate the relay of the entire 5.9 km stretch. The city traffic police have announced the following traffic regulations during this period:

1) No vehicles, including two-wheelers, will be allowed through the two bridges starting in the early hours of Tuesday (October 15).

2) The entry of heavy vehicles to the city will be permitted only from 9 pm to 6 am

3) Vehicles heading to Kundannoor from West Kochi should follow the route via Pallimukku Junction along the MG road through Vikrant Bridge and then take the Sahodaran Ayyappan Road to reach Vytilla and Kundannoor side.

4) Vehicles travelling from the Edakochi side to Kundannoor through the Kannangat bridge should enter the 966 B, take a left turn, and proceed via BOT East Junction-Vathuruthy Level Cross-Vikrant bridge to reach Pallimukku. Subsequently, they should continue via Sahodaran Ayyappan Road to reach Vytilla and Kundannoor side.

5) Vehicles heading to Willingdon Island in the West Kochi direction from the Tripunithura and Kundanoor areas should use the route via

Vytilla, Sahodaran Ayyappan Road, and MG Road and proceed via Vikrant bridge.

6) Vehicles travelling from the Kumbalam, Madavana, and Panangad areas to Willingdon Island should use the Aroor-Edakochi bridge or Vytilla Junction.

Renovation of bridges using advanced SMA technology

Both the 650-metre-long Alexander Parambithara and the 1.72 km Kundannoor-Thevara bridges will be renovated using advanced Stone Mastic Asphalt (SMA) technology instead of the usual BMBC (Bituminous Macadam and Bituminous Concrete).

This technology, rarely used in Kerala, will be utilised for the retarring of both bridges on the Kundannoor-CIFT junction stretch.“The PWD will continue to experiment with the latest construction methods to enhance the durability of roads and bridges in the state while considering the impact of climate change,” said PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas.

Maradu chairperson Antony Asamparambil has written a letter to the minister and the district collector, requesting toll exemption for vehicles being diverted via Kumbalam.