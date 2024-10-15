Relook at Kerala’s history through Dutch lens

KOCHI: The Kerala Council for Historical Research’s (KCHR) Pattanam campus will host the Cosmos Malabaricus Winter School from December 9 to 12. The four-day programme is designed for historians, researchers, and students, particularly those interested in Dutch history, colonial studies, and the Indian Ocean.

According to the organisers, the winter school will be an intensive academic training programme, where one will get an immersive experience in Dutch and indigenous sources of history. The programme aims to train attendees in map reading, engage in academic discussions with experts, and develop insights for their future research plans.

The Cosmos Malabaricus project is a joint venture between KCHR and Leiden University, Netherlands, says Somy Solomon, a research associate at KCHR, Pattanam.

“The project intends to depart from the customary dependence on British history by reconstructing Kerala’s history using Dutch sources,” she explains.

“This unique approach will provide attendees with the rare opportunity to work with both Dutch and indigenous records — originally written in Malayalam. The winter school will train attendees to interpret maps written in Paleo-Dutch. Participants can put their training to use on both land and sea field trips. The programme will feature faculty from Leiden University.”

Last date for registration: November 4. For more details, visit kchr.ac.in, or contact: kchrtrivandrum@gmail.com.