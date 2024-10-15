Scammers try to extort money from actress Mala Parvathy

KOCHI: Mumbai-based fraudsters, pretending to be from Mumbai police, attempted to trap actor Mala Parvathy and extort money from her. The actor was in Madurai for the shoot of a Tamil film when she received a call by Sunday noon claiming that a courier she sent from Mumbai to Taiwan had been detained and that she was a victim of a money-laundering scam.

“They showed me fake ID cards and claimed they were officers from Mumbai police. The scammers also misused my Aadhaar card details to convince me. They said a parcel which contained MDMA has been detained and that I have become a victim of a money-laundering scam. Prakash Kumar Guntu, a member of the team, told me that around 15 bank accounts have been opened in my name by the alleged money launderers,” she told TNIE.

Though she was shocked initially, later she realised that it was a trap laid by scammers. When she searched the details on Google she realised it was a scam to extort money from her. The actor also said that she did not file a case with the police as there was no financial loss. However, she informed police officials in the state about the incident.