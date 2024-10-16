How about going on a fish walk?

KOCHI: Just as birdwatching draws many to the diversity of birdlife, a new initiative by ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi invites people to explore the underwater world through ‘Fish Walk.’

Set to launch on October 19, the inaugural Fish Walk will provide participants — ranging from students to nature enthusiasts — with a hands-on opportunity to learn about fish and marine biodiversity in the region. Following the inaugural event, additional walks are scheduled for October 26, as well as November 16 and 23.

This unique initiative offers fish enthusiasts a chance to join experts on field trips to marine fish landing centres and participate in documenting marine biodiversity. Participants can also learn about the diverse marine organisms, and engage in data collection surveys.

“Fish Walk is a landmark initiative in line with the citizen science approach that promises to inspire and educate the public about the wonders of marine life,” says CMFRI director Dr Grinson George.

In addition to making people aware of marine life, this walk also aims to raise public awareness about the challenges faced by the fisheries sector.

“By involving citizens in marine scientific research, CMFRI aims to foster a participatory approach for marine biodiversity and promote its conservation,” George adds.

A limited number of participants will be selected based on their statement of interest. Students from schools and colleges as well as anyone with a passion for marine biology are encouraged to apply.

Interested applicants should submit their name, age, Aadhaar number, affiliation, and a brief statement explaining their interest in the Fish Walk to the email ID fishwalkcmfri@gmail.com on or before October 17.

For details, contact: 8301048849.