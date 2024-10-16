Police raid home of man posing as customs officer, arrest him

There was a wireless communication set, a beacon light and uniforms of customs and Indian Railways inside the house. Apart from these, there were 43 rubber seals of various state and central enforcement agencies, their emblems, two fake identity cards, two driving licences, a counterfeit currency detecting machine, envelopes and notepads with emblems of central agencies. Apart from these, the police also recovered 19 Nitrazepam tablets and three grams of ganja from the house.

“We haven’t received any complaints of cheating against him. His relatives claim that he has psychological issues. The accused claimed that he bought the items, including wireless sets, online. He said it was his hobby to buy such items. He worked as a ground crew at an airport. He had also travelled abroad multiple times. Now, he is unemployed. He was abusing narcotic substances,” a police officer said.

Police have registered a case against Kripesh under various sections of BNS, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act, NDPS Act and Official Secrets Act. The accused does not have any criminal antecedents. However, a detailed probe is on into his activities, especially how he procured drugs. “The wireless set was functional. We are probing whether the accused was overhearing wireless communications of various agencies using the device. A detailed probe is required in this regard. Also, we have got clues about persons who supplied Nitrazepam tablets to him,” a police officer said.