Twenty20 members vote out fellow panchayat president in no-trust motion in Kochi

KOCHI: The president of the Twenty20-ruled Kunnathunad panchayat, Nithamol M V, was ousted from office on Tuesday after a no-confidence motion was passed against her. Nithamol, who was at loggerheads with the party for several months, was removed when 10 out of 11 Twenty20 members voted in favour of the motion, while she abstained from voting.

Although five UDF members were present at the meeting, they did not participate in the voting, and the two CPM members were absent. The Twenty20 members served a notice of no-confidence against their own panchayat president for alleged corruption and her failure to comply with party directives. Kunnathunad panchayat comprises 18 seats, with the party having 11 members.

The UDF, including the Congress and the Muslim League, has five members and the CPM two. The Twenty20 said that the no-confidence motion against Nithamol was prompted by her alleged involvement in multiple illegal activities, including forgery of documents, criminal conspiracies, scams worth crores of rupees, and links with criminal gangs, as well as dereliction of her official duties.