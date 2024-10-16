UC College researchers bag union government patent

KOCHI: In good news for those suffering from balding or hair fall, two researchers of Union Christian College, Aluva, have bagged a patent for isolating a component that can accelerate hair growth.

Dr Anilkumar M and Dr Sreelakshmi Rajesh have received a Union government patent for isolating components from endophytic bacteria that accelerate hair growth and developing a mixture that promotes new hair growth.

The patented process involves creating a mixture that enhances antioxidant activity in the micropores of hair follicles, leading to the formation of additional blood vessels and subsequent hair growth.

Dr Anilkumar, former head of the botany department at UC College and the current principal of Kalady Sree Sankara College, supervised the research.

Dr Sreelakshmi, who completed her research at the research and postgraduate department of botany, of the college under the guidance of Dr Anilkumar, is now a guest lecturer in the same department of the college.