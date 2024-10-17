Bow! Bow! friends

Bubblu

Home: Kochi

My fanbase: 23.9K followers

What I eat: Eggs, curd rice, chicken, veggies, and fruits

Benny Joseph, his wife Tiny, and their two daughters, Sona and Anu, recently welcomed a new member into their family. Lovingly called Bubblu, this creamy little Dachshund is a stress buster for anyone who meets him, in person or online.

In two months, Bubblu has emerged as a ‘new-gen’ star on social media. Anu, a nursing student, uploads the pupper’s videos almost on a daily basis. “Many visitors come home to see him. Some bring him gifts,” she says.

Tiny chips in: “Though vigilant and protective, Bubblu is very friendly with everyone.” Sometimes she would lovingly call him “Inku”.

Benny mentions that Bubblu is particular about keeping his toys tidy. “He would pick up the toys and drop them in his box after playtime.”

Hailing from Idukki, Benny has raised dogs before, including a German Shepherd who accompanied him to the fields in his hometown.

The family says Bubblu recently got an Instagram message from someone who had been bedridden after an accident. “The message said that watching Bubblu’s videos helped him overcome depression and kept him going,” says Anu.

Insta: @bubblu_the_sausage

Puppykuttan & Amban

Home: Pala

Our fanbase: 103K followers

What we eat in a day: Anything that our mom cooks

Linu Shajan, from Pala, has two cats and five dogs, among which Puppykuttan and Amban have gone viral. Puppykuttan is a Spitz-Indie cross, while Amban is an Indie cat. The videos where Puppykuttan gets chased by Amban are hugely popular.

Linu began creating social media content during the pandemic, starting with training videos featuring Puppykuttan.

“My sister’s child is here, and the pets are very close to her. The positive vibes from these videos have drawn an overwhelming number of followers. Many people come to visit them,” says Linu.

Check out Puppykuttan & Amban on Instagram: @linudailytips