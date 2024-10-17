Ernakulam market complex to be opened soon

KOCHI: The much-awaited Ernakulam Market Complex, the project in Kochi city, is set to be open to the public soon after around two years of renovation work. The restoration of the 19,822.14 square metre complex, which was started in February 2022, is in the final stage. The project is carried out by the Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

The project, implemented at a cost of Rs 75 crore, has three floors with separate commercial and office spaces. “The basement is allocated for parking. The ground and first floors will be allocated for the existing vendors. The first floor has spaces for an electrical room and FMP section, while the sewage treatment plant for the building is provided in the basement.

The second and third floors are currently open spaces with no partitions, providing ample commercial or office space, which Kochi Corporation can further utilise for leasing,” said an official with the CSML, adding that the facility has 275 shops. Also, solar panels, having a capacity of 40 KV, will be installed on the top floor to power the common area lighting.

“The coordination between the trade unions, associations, and people’s representatives has made the renovation of the market complex possible. The task seemed impossible, but we followed it up thoroughly,” said Kochi Corporation Mayor M Anilkumar, adding that the projects implemented by CSML in the city would be landmark projects.

He said that the maintenance of the three-storey construction was more important. “We need to maintain the facility properly after the inauguration.

Now we have entrusted the company to maintain it. However, the municipal corporation and other authorities also will cooperate in maintaining the facility properly,” emphasised Anilkumar. He also said the complex would have a solid waste management system, multi-level parking, security mechanisms, and other facilities.