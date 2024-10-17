Four arrested for running prostitution ring in Kochi

KOCHI: Four persons who were running a prostitution ring at a building near Ernakulam Junction railway station were arrested on Wednesday.

Rajesh C, 39, of Vadakara, Kozhikode, Vishnu P, 35, of Vattapara, Thiruvananthapuram, Shijo, 44, of Chalakudy, Thrissur and Suresh R G, 49, of Thammanam, Kochi, are the arrested.

Following a tip-off, the police raided the building at Ernakulam Junction railway station on Tuesday night.

According to the police, the accused persons took the building on lease and used it for immoral activities.

They have also rescued four women from Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kattapana, and Tripunithura. Also, three persons who reached the place for sexual activities were questioned and released.

The prostitution centre has been functioning for the past several months. They gave advertisements for massage parlours on social media and engaged in prostitution.

Police are also in search of two more persons who took the building on lease. The case was registered under various sections of the Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.

The accused persons were shifted to Ernakulam Central Police Station and their arrest was recorded on Wednesday morning.

The accused persons were produced before the court and remanded to judicial custody.