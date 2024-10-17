Saving lives, one drop at a time

However, there are many who have doubts about the process of donating blood. Let’s go into the basics to bust a few prevalent myths.

Who can donate blood?

Anyone who is mentally and physically fit aged between 18 and 65 and weighing at least 45kgs can donate blood. We also ensure that the haemoglobin is above 12.5 grams per decilitre. Males can donate every three months and females every four months.

Will blood donation make a person weak?

After blood donation, one should not do any heavy-weight exercise or heavy-weight jobs for at least two to three hours. Donors should have healthy food rich in iron so that haemoglobin replenishes faster. One should also drink lots of water after blood donation and remain properly hydrated.

Can women donate blood?

Except during a brief period during pregnancy, breastfeeding or miscarriages, all females above 18 years of age who fulfil other criteria can safely donate blood.

Is a lot of blood taken?

The total blood volume of an average healthy adult person is around 5 to 6 litres. Only 450 ml is taken during blood donation which comes to less than 8 per cent of the blood volume. It is quite safe to bleed 450ml without any harmful effects in a healthy adult.

What should we do?

Let us pledge to make blood donation a regular part of our lives and inspire others to do the same. Every drop counts. Consider yourself invited and show up with your friends to donate blood and get a true sense of altruism.

The writer is a consultant, transfusion medicine & transplant immunology, Medical Trust Hospital, Kochi