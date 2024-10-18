Keltron secures major defence contracts, eyes Rs 1k crore turnover

“We’re happy to inform you that the PSU is on the path of revival. Keltron will achieve a turnover of Rs 1,000 crore this financial year. It recently created history by manufacturing the country’s first supercapacitor as part of the 100-day programme of the government,” said Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

He was speaking at a function held in Kochi to hand over strategic defence electronics equipment manufactured by the PSU for key defence and public sector entities, including Bharat Electronics Ltd, Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL) and Hindustan Shipyard Ltd.

These systems include the Sonar Power Amplifier, Marine Sonar Array, Transducer Elements, Submarine Echo Sounder, Submarine Cavitation Meter, Sonar Transmitter System, Submarine Towed Array, and Active Noise Cancellation System.

“Similarly, Coconics, a laptop manufacturing company, is introducing four new models in a tie-up with Keltron and two of them will be under the brand name of Keltron,” the minister added.

Keltron is taking decisive steps forward under the state government’s policy to build an electronics ecosystem in Kerala. Attingal Keltron Knowledge Centre has already commenced operations as part of the plan to set up two job-oriented skill development centres in Thiruvananthapuram. The second knowledge centre at Kazhakoottam will start operation soon.