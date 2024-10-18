Renovated GCDA market complex at Kaloor to be inaugurated

KOCHI: After a long wait of five years, the modern market complex at Kaloor will finally be opened for commerce on Friday. Minister for Local Self Governments M B Rajesh is scheduled to inaugurate the complex. Though the building was constructed years ago, commercial activities were limited as allied facilities had not been set up.

According to GCDA chairman K Chandran Pillai, the construction of the building, designed on the lines of a modern market, could not meet the deadline due to various issues.

“GCDA’s constant intervention has helped complete the work. The authority had identified the need for a market with modern facilities for the people of Kochi. The renovation began in 2023 and was completed within a year,” he said. The 40,000-square feet two-storied building -- located near Manapattiparambu -- has been renovated in collaboration with the Cochin Smart Mission at a cost of `5.87 crore, Pillai said.

“Separate spaces have been earmarked for meat, fish, fruits/vegetables, and ancillary products/groceries on the ground floor of the market. In the meat section, stalls selling chicken, mutton, beef, and pork will be set up. An area of 6,000 square feet has been prepared for each section. Each section will have around 18 stalls and an open stall area,” he said.

Entry and exit is possible to the wider marketplace of each segment directly, the GCDA chairman pointed out.