Ultraviolette automotive: Pioneering high-performance electric vehicles in India

KOCHI: Founded in 2016 by Narayan Subramaniam and Niraj Rajmohan, Ultraviolette Automotive is an innovator in sustainable mobility and energy infrastructure. The company was born out of a vision to create top-of-the-line mobility solutions driven by innovative design and energy-efficient technology. Their high-performance EV superbikes have attracted global attention in the sector.

Speaking to TNIE, Narayan Subramaniam said, “Ultraviolette Automotive is developing India’s first ecosystem of high-performance electric vehicles and future-ready energy infrastructure.” Both founders come from engineering backgrounds: Narayan in mechanical engineering and Niraj in computer science. The two are childhood friends.

“We had always been competing with each other during school, trying to outdo each other in ranks,” says Narayan. Their camaraderie continued into their college days. “We went to the same engineering college in Bengaluru. Over four years, we participated in various creative engineering competitions, which helped us understand how different technologies can be integrated to solve problems,” he adds.

The duo won about 40 competitions during their time in college. On why they chose EVs, Narayan explains, “Towards the end of 2014, Niraj and I were discussing our future plans. Niraj had quit his job at Yahoo and started a drone-related startup, but he put that on hold to pursue an MBA at AIM in Manila, Philippines.

He had just returned to India.” Both were at a crossroads in their careers. “Whenever we met, we began bouncing off ideas. We felt it was the right time to work together on something in the mobility space, and we were clear that electric was the way forward,” says Narayan.