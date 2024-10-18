Ultraviolette F77: Electric motorcycle that challenges traditional rides

While the debate between EV and ICE vehicles continues to heat up in the automotive world, Bengaluru-based manufacturer Ultraviolette’s F77 is a motorcycle that can bring smiles even to the most dedicated petrolheads.
Though enthusiasts might miss the roar of a petrol engine in this battery-powered motorcycle, even opening the F77’s throttle slightly will make the most hardcore rider appreciate the instant torque.
TNIE tested the top-spec version of Ultraviolette’s F77 Recon for a few days on both city roads and highways. From our experience, there’s more to admire than to criticise.
First of all, it takes a couple of days to familiarise yourself with all the features. You need to be attentive and eager to learn in order to operate the motorcycle’s many functions. There are three different riding modes, 10 levels of switchable regenerative braking, switchable traction control, ABS, hill-hold control, reverse mode, and park assist. However, once you’re riding, the way the F77 glides over the road makes its technical complexities fade into the background.
The riding position of the F77 is akin to a sports bike, with the rider leaning forward, though not as aggressively as on a true sports bike. There’s no escaping the wind blast, and a full-face helmet is essential for high-speed rides. At 207 kg, it’s not easy to manoeuvre the bike manually when stationary, but park assist and reverse mode are helpful in such situations.
Once the motor is on, the F77 performs like a high-end motorcycle, rivalling 350-500cc ICE bikes. The adjustable regenerative braking adds to the fun, as the bike reacts differently at each level.
The F77 Recon offers three riding modes — Glide, Combat, and Ballistic. Glide is the eco mode designed for maximum range, while Combat is the standard mode, ideal for city cruising. Ballistic mode unleashes the F77’s full power, with a top speed of 155 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of under eight seconds, placing it on par with most 300-400cc petrol bikes.
The F77 Recon is equipped with a 10.3 kWh battery generating 40.2 PS and 100 Nm of torque. The standard variant has a 7.1 kWh battery, delivering 40.2 PS and 90 Nm of torque.
Though designed for sporty rides, the F77 handles potholes and bumps well without compromising stability. With wider-section tyres, the bike grips the tarmac securely through corners. The suspension is on the firmer side but can handle rough roads with ease. The F77 is best suited for short trips and city rides rather than long highway journeys, and with a pillion, it might not be the first choice for extended rides. The ground clearance is 160 mm, though during our test ride, the bike never scraped any speed bumps or breakers.
In terms of styling, the F77 is a real head-turner. Park it anywhere, and it’s sure to draw attention and questions. The LED lights are bright, with no visibility issues during night rides on rural roads. The bike comes in nine colours. While the rear-view mirrors look stylish, they are quite small, making it difficult to see vehicles behind you.
The build quality is excellent, with no panel gaps or exposed wiring. Even at speeds above 100 km/h, the bike remains vibration-free. The battery is neatly tucked in, giving the F77 the appearance of a high-performance machine.
The five-inch TFT display is bright and visible even in direct sunlight. It provides all the necessary information and changes colour based on the riding mode. However, the font size could be larger to make information easier to read at a glance.
Using a standard charger, the F77 takes less than five hours to fully charge. With a 3kW fast charger, the bike can be charged to 100% in two to three hours. Ultraviolette is also launching a Supernova charging station, where the Recon can charge from 20% to 80% in 60 minutes, and the standard F77 in 45 minutes.
Now, while the F77 may seem pricier than 400-650cc motorcycles, it’s worth doing the maths and considering the running costs. The standard F77 is priced around Rs 3.5 lakh, and the Recon costs about Rs 4.6 lakh in Kochi. Factoring in current petrol prices, the F77 will pay for itself over time. Ultraviolette claims a running cost of Rs 0.30 per kilometre, compared to Rs 4 per kilometre for a 500cc petrol bike. Periodic servicing costs range from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500, with a service interval of 5,000 km or six months.
Though many riders remain loyal to ICE motorcycles, the F77 is a strong contender both now and for the future.