Ultraviolette F77: Electric motorcycle that challenges traditional rides

While the debate between EV and ICE vehicles continues to heat up in the automotive world, Bengaluru-based manufacturer Ultraviolette’s F77 is a motorcycle that can bring smiles even to the most dedicated petrolheads.

Though enthusiasts might miss the roar of a petrol engine in this battery-powered motorcycle, even opening the F77’s throttle slightly will make the most hardcore rider appreciate the instant torque.

TNIE tested the top-spec version of Ultraviolette’s F77 Recon for a few days on both city roads and highways. From our experience, there’s more to admire than to criticise.

First of all, it takes a couple of days to familiarise yourself with all the features. You need to be attentive and eager to learn in order to operate the motorcycle’s many functions. There are three different riding modes, 10 levels of switchable regenerative braking, switchable traction control, ABS, hill-hold control, reverse mode, and park assist. However, once you’re riding, the way the F77 glides over the road makes its technical complexities fade into the background.

The riding position of the F77 is akin to a sports bike, with the rider leaning forward, though not as aggressively as on a true sports bike. There’s no escaping the wind blast, and a full-face helmet is essential for high-speed rides. At 207 kg, it’s not easy to manoeuvre the bike manually when stationary, but park assist and reverse mode are helpful in such situations.

Once the motor is on, the F77 performs like a high-end motorcycle, rivalling 350-500cc ICE bikes. The adjustable regenerative braking adds to the fun, as the bike reacts differently at each level.