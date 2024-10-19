‘Cinematography, if excellent, becomes almost invisible’

KOCHI: Here is a quick chat with Anurudh Aneesh, the cinematographer for the movie ‘Aattam’, which recently clinched three national awards. He has been working in the film and advertising industry for a decade, and was part of films such as Premam, Anandam and Pookkaalam.

Aattam has a pervasive, dramatic mood. Were you conscious of this in your cinematography?

Absolutely. Cinematography plays a crucial role in translating actors with theatre backgrounds onto the screen. The staging of a play is often reflected in the cinematography, especially in films with a theatrical backdrop. This technique, prominently seen in early Malayalam cinema, can also be observed in films such as Nanpakal Nerathu Mayakkam. Using still shots creates a frame that resembles a stage, where actors enter and exit as they would in a theatre. However, for Aattam’, we went beyond such staging to employ more cinematic methods of photography.

How has the response been after winning the national award?

The recognition has made people pay more attention to the shot design, often describing it as “engaging” and emotionally resonant. Some inquired about the lensing choices, like how [lead actor] Zarin was shot using a 100mm lens to emphasise her solitude. This attention to detail, especially the natural lighting and the handheld shots, was meant to draw the audience close to the characters. A gratifying compliment came from Ravi Varman [National Award winner]. He said, “You missed the award because of me.”