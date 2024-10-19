‘Convertible’ path: KSRTC plans double-decker tour rides in city

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) now plans to launch ‘city tour’ rides by deploying its iconic double-decker buses in Kochi, on the lines of a successful service being operated in Thiruvananthapuram.

Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Friday said the corporation plans to operate two open-top double-decker buses, including the one currently being run as a passenger service on the Angamaly-Thoppumpady route. “The double-decker bus, currently operated by Angamaly depot, will be converted into an open-top vehicle to offer passengers a thrilling experience. Another bus will be introduced at a later stage,” the minister said.

Various routes, including Marine Drive-Fort Kochi, are being considered for the city tour service. However, narrow roads and the low-lying structures and trees pose hurdles. “We’re working with Kochi corporation to run the majestic double-decker buses here,” he added.