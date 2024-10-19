‘Convertible’ path: KSRTC plans double-decker tour rides in city

KOCHI: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) now plans to launch ‘city tour’ rides by deploying its iconic double-decker buses in Kochi, on the lines of a successful service being operated in Thiruvananthapuram.
Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar on Friday said the corporation plans to operate two open-top double-decker buses, including the one currently being run as a passenger service on the Angamaly-Thoppumpady route. “The double-decker bus, currently operated by Angamaly depot, will be converted into an open-top vehicle to offer passengers a thrilling experience. Another bus will be introduced at a later stage,” the minister said.
Various routes, including Marine Drive-Fort Kochi, are being considered for the city tour service. However, narrow roads and the low-lying structures and trees pose hurdles. “We’re working with Kochi corporation to run the majestic double-decker buses here,” he added.
However, authorities will have to wait till December 1, when the current advertising contracts expire. The bus will then be refitted.
Earlier, there were plans to move the 80-seater double-decker bus with Angamaly depot to Thiruvananthapuram. This was proposed after a feasibility study found “obstructions” along the proposed routes in Kochi, including in Fort Kochi. The bus has been operating on the 45km Angamaly-Thoppumpady section, mostly along the National Highway. It is, however, now idling after services were stopped due to closure of the Kundanoor-Thevara bridge for renovation.
Like the state capital, Kochi has also had a long tryst with the buses with an upper deck. Buses ran on the Palarivattom-Willingdon Island route from 1969 to 1975 before the services were curtailed. A lone double-decker bus was reintroduced on the Angamaly-Thoppumpady sector in 2011.
The KSRTC currently operates two electric double-decker buses for the successful ‘city tour’ in Thiruvananthapuram. The service allows tourists enjoy the charming beauty of the historic city and has been a hit. Another of its double-decker buses is deployed with Thalassery depot. It does chartered runs in Kozhikode city.