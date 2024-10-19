Egg-o-mania

Eggs aren’t limited to just chicken. Kwek Kwek, a popular Filipino street food, features deep-fried quail eggs served with a spicy vinegar sauce. In Vietnam, Hot Vit Lon consists of boiled duck eggs. Peel back the shell just enough that the liquid inside won’t spill out, add pepper, salt, and vinegar. This is a delicacy with healing properties.

Nutritional benefits

It’s no surprise that eggs have long been celebrated as “superfoods,” primarily due to their impressive nutrient profile. As a complete protein, eggs contain all nine essential amino acids necessary for growth and development. They are also rich in B vitamins and vitamin D, supporting heart health and eye health.

One of the standout nutrients found in eggs is choline, which is essential in the functioning of brain,including memory. A recent study published in the journal Nutrients found that eggs can make your ‘brain sharper’. It states that eggs can prevent ‘cognitive decline’ in older women. It can help in ‘improving our semantic memory.’ Furthermore, studies suggest that when eggs are combined with dairy, they may help modulate the immune system and offer anti-inflammatory benefits.

What’s ideal?

The question of how many eggs are ideal to consume in a day, as well as whether egg whites or yolks are better, has long been debated. According to Rajiv Ambat, CEO and founder of NuvoVivo Center for Obesity, Lifestyle Disorders & Research, the scientific community has yet to reach a conclusive answer on this topic.

He recommends a daily intake of 2 to a maximum of 3 eggs, ensuring that this consumption is balanced with an adequate amount of vegetables and fibre, alongside a generally healthy lifestyle. “This recommendation for two eggs per day aligns with guidelines from the American Heart Association, which suggests keeping cholesterol intake below 300-350 mg per day. Since a single egg contains approximately 150-200 mg of cholesterol, consuming two eggs is a safer choice,” says Rajiv.

Now about the egg yolks versus egg whites debate, Rajiv highlights the nutritional advantages of each part. The yolk contains minerals, selenium, vitamin D3, and vitamin A. It contains about 2 gm of protein and 5 gm of fat, totalling roughly 45 calories. The egg white is a source of high-quality protein, providing about 4 grams of protein (16 calories). “Both egg whites and yolks offer valuable nutrients, making them beneficial components of a healthy diet,”he says.

Puttu Mutta Ularthu

Recipe by Priya Harikumar

Ingredients

Puttu: 1 piece, crushed

Boiled Eggs: 2, chopped into small cubes

Onion: 1 large, finely chopped or crushed

Dry Red Chilli Flakes: 1 tablespoon (adjust to taste)

Turmeric Powder: A pinch

Water: 1-2 tablespoons (if needed)

Curry Leaves: A handful

Oil: As required

Mustard Seeds: As required

Dry Red Chilli: 1-2 (for tempering)

Salt: To taste

Method:

Crush the puttu and set aside. If it feels too dry, drizzle 1-2 tablespoons of water and mix well. In a kadai (wok), heat oil over medium heat. Once hot, add mustard seeds and let them splutter. Add dry red chillies and curry leaves, sautéing briefly until fragrant. Add the chopped onions and sauté until they turn a light golden brown. Stir in the dry red chilli flakes and sauté for an additional minute. Add a pinch of turmeric powder and the cubed-boiled eggs, mixing well. Gently fold in the crushed puttu, ensuring it is well mixed with the egg and spice mixture. Season with salt to taste. Serve hot.