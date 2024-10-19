Mar Bosco Puthur calls on laity to uphold unity and resist propaganda

KOCHI: The apostolic administrator, Mar Bosco Puthur, has urged the laity of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archeparchy to be vigilant against the propaganda being disseminated by certain individuals regarding the creation of a new church directly under the Pope. The apostolic administrator called on the detractors to stop misleading and inciting the laity against the church.

“How can those who are acting in disobedience to the directives of the Pope believe that the Holy See would recognize an independent church created by them?” asked Mar Puthur.

It should be noted that individuals who have continuously rejected the instructions and twisted the Pope’s words to suit their narrative have also abused the representatives from Rome who were sent to resolve the issues in the Archeparchy, according to the missive issued by the apostolic administrator.

The Bishop urged the laity of the Archeparchy to recognize that the agitations being conducted against the implementation of the Unified Holy Mass are tantamount to challenging the Pope’s authority. “The laity should refrain from such activities,” he stated in the letter.