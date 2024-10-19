Smart City: Minister launches projects worth Rs 130 crore

KOCHI: Minister for Local Self-Government M B Rajesh inaugurated several projects under the Cochin Smart City Mission Ltd (CSML) worth Rs 130 crore, including 15 refuse compactors for secondary collection and transportation of solid waste, amphibian weed harvester/cutting machine, mobile cold emulsion spray injection pothole patching machine, renovated parks and open spaces in West Kochi, including Mattancherry Park, redevelopment works of Vyttila Mobility Hub Terminal and repair and lighting works for the terminal, and open space development for Vyttila Mobility Hub.

Speaking at the event, the minister urged the residents in the city to develop waste management as a culture. “The joint initiatives by Kochi Corporation and CSML have helped in transforming the city. We have brought major changes in infrastructure development. The biggest problem we currently face is waste management.

The government is implementing several projects to resolve the issue. To implement these projects effectively, people should change their attitude,” he said. He also urged people to segregate waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable. “There should be a system for time-bound removal and transportation of waste to treatment units,” he added.

Minister for Law and Industries P Rajeeve, MP Hibi Eden, Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, and Mayor M Anilkumar attended the event held at Durbar Hall ground.