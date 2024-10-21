Kochi

CPM leader K J Jacob passes away

KOCHI: Veteran trade union leader and CPM Ernakulam district committee member K J Jacob (77) passed away on Monday morning at a private hospital in Ernakulam.

Jacob held various key positions in the CPM, including Ernakulam CPM district secretariat member, Ernakulam area secretary, and CITU District President. He also served as Bamboo Corporation Chairman and Cochin Corporation Opposition Leader.

Jacob is survived by his wife, Mary, and children Briny, Arun, and Anu. His body will be kept for public viewing at Ernakulam Lenin Center from 4 pm today, before taking to his residence at Vailopilly Lane, Kaloor Azad Road. The funeral is scheduled for tomorrow, October 22, at 3 pm at Kaloor-Katrikadavu Cemetery, followed by a condolence meeting at Katrikadavu Parish Hall.

