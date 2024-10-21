Four arrested for mass mobile theft at October 6 DJ concert in Kochi

KOCHI: Members arrived by air and rail on October 6, booked tickets for the DJ Alan Walker gig and left the city early the next morning with 39 mobile phones stolen from concertgoers. Everything seemed to go to plan for the two gangs — one from Delhi and the other based in Mumbai.

But, two weeks on, Kochi city police struck back, arresting the culprits from Delhi and Mumbai. Officers also seized 23 phones. Two cases were registered at Mulavukad police station following complaints concerning missing mobile phones.

Delhi natives Atiq Ur Rehman, 38, and Wasim Ahmed, 31; Sunny Bhola Yadav, from Mumbai, and Uttar Pradesh man Shyam Baranwal were arrested on Saturday. “Atiq and Wasim were with a Delhi-based gang, while Sunny and Shyam were based in Mumbai. We have seized as many as 23 phones from both the gangs. However, we have not been able to link the two groups. Further investigations will be carried out to trace the remaining 16 phones,” said Kochi commissioner Putta Vimaladitya, adding that 20 phones were seized from Delhi and three from Mumbai.