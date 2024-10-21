Kerala: Five months since fish kill, blame game continues over non-submission of report

KOCHI: It’s been five months since the May 20 Periyar fish kill dealt a huge blow to the finances of many cage fish farmers in a municipality and three panchayats.

However, according to the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), they have yet to receive from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) the report on the analysis of the dead fish, charge vehemently refuted by the varsity. Amid this, the expert committee appointed by the Kerala High Court and headed by the board chairperson is also yet to submit its report.

KUFOS Vice-Chancellor Pradeepkumar T said all of the KSPCB’s allegations were false. “The samples collected from the river were analysed and the report was submitted to the state government on the date specified. The KSPCB can get the report from the fisheries department. We were asked to submit the report to the government and we have done it,” he told TNIE.

Explaining more about the findings, the VC said, “The fish samples indicated low dissolved oxygen in the river water. There was also the presence of sulphur. As for which type of chemicals are present in the river water, the KSPCB is the one that needs to identify it.”