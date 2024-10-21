Kochi: Pizhala residents intensify stir over delay in bridge approach road work

KOCHI: Residents of Pizhala are on a protest as the work of the 350-m-long approach road to Pizhala bridge, which was started two years ago, is yet to be completed.
With the bridge being the only connectivity of the residents to the mainland, the residents are demanding that the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) complete the construction activities at the earliest.
“Only 25 per cent work of the approach road has been completed though the construction commenced nearly two years ago. Now the tender period (2.5 years) is set to end soon. The bridge is the sole connectivity to the mainland for nearly 7,500 residents based in wards 10, 11 and 12. The GIDA secretary earlier promised to complete the work and make the bridge fully functional by October 31. However, that is only a distant dream,” said Antony Aneesh, convener of Pizhala Approach Road Action Council.
The residents have decided to take out a protest march from Pizhala to the GIDA office on Monday. Justice B Kemal Pasha will inaugurate the day-night strike in front of the GIDA office. Dignitaries including MP Hibi Eden MP, Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas and environmental activist C R Neelakandan will attend the protest.
Residents alleged that the GIDA authorities have not cited a deadline for the completion of work. “The collector had convened a meeting of stakeholders the other day. However, they didn’t commit a date to complete the project. The people, especially office-goers and students, continue to suffer as they are forced to navigate through the under-construction stretch. There has been a rise in mishaps involving two-wheelers after they lose control of the vehicle while attempting to ride through the pothole-ridden stretch,” said Maglin Phenomena, a Pizhala resident.
Meanwhile, GIDA sources said the project was virtually stalled as there were certain complaints of irregularities against the contractor responsible for the construction work.
Pizhala, a small island, is located 8km away from the Kochi city. On December 29, 2013, GIDA, entrusted with the development of nine Goshree Islands in Kochi, began the Pizhala bridge construction. Though it was slated to be completed in 18 months, the bridge work was finished only in 2020.