Kochi: Pizhala residents intensify stir over delay in bridge approach road work

KOCHI: Residents of Pizhala are on a protest as the work of the 350-m-long approach road to Pizhala bridge, which was started two years ago, is yet to be completed.

With the bridge being the only connectivity of the residents to the mainland, the residents are demanding that the Goshree Islands Development Authority (GIDA) complete the construction activities at the earliest.

“Only 25 per cent work of the approach road has been completed though the construction commenced nearly two years ago. Now the tender period (2.5 years) is set to end soon. The bridge is the sole connectivity to the mainland for nearly 7,500 residents based in wards 10, 11 and 12. The GIDA secretary earlier promised to complete the work and make the bridge fully functional by October 31. However, that is only a distant dream,” said Antony Aneesh, convener of Pizhala Approach Road Action Council.

The residents have decided to take out a protest march from Pizhala to the GIDA office on Monday. Justice B Kemal Pasha will inaugurate the day-night strike in front of the GIDA office. Dignitaries including MP Hibi Eden MP, Thrikkakara MLA Uma Thomas and environmental activist C R Neelakandan will attend the protest.