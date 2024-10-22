A fount of Kerala’s renaissance movement

KOCHI: Do you love beaches? Then, Cherai near Kochi is a must-visit. This coastal paradise exudes warmth and serenity. Especially in the evenings, when kites are prepped to soar in the sky. For the people here, this activity transcends mere leisure so much so that there is an annual kite-flying festival.

Cherai is located on Vypeen, an island which was formed after the great floods of 1341. “Before the place became a solid land, the area was almost filled with cheru (mud). The transformation of muddy land into solid ground could very well explain how Cherai got its name,” says P Prakash, historian and president of the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram.

There’s also the theory that the name is a conjunction of two Tamil words — seru (which means soft wet earth) and aazhi (sea), thus forming Cherai.

Beyond its tranquil setting, Cherai also boasts a rich history. It is home to notable figures like actor Sankaradi and social activist Sahodaran Ayyappan. In the latter’s biography, written by M K Sanoo, there’s a paragraph that vividly captures the region.

Inuu thengukalum, marangalum kondu pacha thazappuaarrnna pradesham aan Cherai (Today, Cherai is a place lined with coconut trees and greenery).

Eee nootandinte prarambhathiil athinte avastha ithaayirunilla: vishaalamaya maidanagalum, manalkunnukalum ayirunu, marangal koravayirunu. Avide ivideaayi mathram aayi otta thengukalum, kashumaavin kootangalum (However, at the beginning of this decade, the condition was not like this: there were vast fields and sandy areas, and trees were only scant. A few coconut trees and a cluster of cashew trees could be spotted here and there).