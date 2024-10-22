A fount of Kerala’s renaissance movement

KOCHI: Do you love beaches? Then, Cherai near Kochi is a must-visit. This coastal paradise exudes warmth and serenity. Especially in the evenings, when kites are prepped to soar in the sky. For the people here, this activity transcends mere leisure so much so that there is an annual kite-flying festival.
Cherai is located on Vypeen, an island which was formed after the great floods of 1341. “Before the place became a solid land, the area was almost filled with cheru (mud). The transformation of muddy land into solid ground could very well explain how Cherai got its name,” says P Prakash, historian and president of the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram.
There’s also the theory that the name is a conjunction of two Tamil words — seru (which means soft wet earth) and aazhi (sea), thus forming Cherai.
Beyond its tranquil setting, Cherai also boasts a rich history. It is home to notable figures like actor Sankaradi and social activist Sahodaran Ayyappan. In the latter’s biography, written by M K Sanoo, there’s a paragraph that vividly captures the region.
Inuu thengukalum, marangalum kondu pacha thazappuaarrnna pradesham aan Cherai (Today, Cherai is a place lined with coconut trees and greenery).
Eee nootandinte prarambhathiil athinte avastha ithaayirunilla: vishaalamaya maidanagalum, manalkunnukalum ayirunu, marangal koravayirunu. Avide ivideaayi mathram aayi otta thengukalum, kashumaavin kootangalum (However, at the beginning of this decade, the condition was not like this: there were vast fields and sandy areas, and trees were only scant. A few coconut trees and a cluster of cashew trees could be spotted here and there).
This gives us a contrast between Cherai’s past and its current status as a tourist destination, says Sajeevan P B, the former president of Pallipuram panchayat. “Earlier, coir making and related crafts were prominent, and in agriculture, pokkali farming was prioritised. Given that it is a coastal region, fishing continues to be the main livelihood.”
Renaissance movement
An ardent follower of Narayana Guru, Ayyappan played an instrumental role in shaping the renaissance movement in Kerala, which promoted humanity over caste. And Vypeen, his hometown, was the epicentre for this change.
At a time when caste division was at its peak, Ayyappan organised a misrabhojanam (inter-dining between various castes) at Thundiparambu in Cherai — on May 29, 1917.
“The feast was organised at a time when untouchability was rampant. Its aim was to fight caste discrimination. The event caught the attention and was replicated at many other places as part of the renaissance movement,” Prakash says.
Landmarks
The place is home to Gowda Saraswat Brahmins. They settled in Vypeen around the 16th century CE. They built many temples in and around Azheekkal, with one of the major temples being the Sree Varaha Swamy Temple.
“There are only a few Varaha Murthi temples in Kerala. The temple is popular for its ratham (chariot) and the architecture also boasts a notable feature called rathaveedhi (chariot’s street),” adds Sajeevan.
Another notable temple in the region is Cherai Gowreeshwara Kshethram. “This temple dedicated to Lord Murugan is also prominent because its idol was installed by Narayana Guru,” Prakash notes.
What’s in a name
Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to xpresskochi@gmail.com