Art to heart for Wayanad’s children

KOCHI: Kerala Chitrakala Parishath (KCP) is hosting a fundraising exhibition-cum-sale of paintings in The Art Corridor at Hotel Le Meridien, Kochi to support the disaster-affected school children of Chooralmala, in light of the Wayanad landslides that occurred this July.

The month-long exhibition — ‘Wayanadinoru Varathangu’ — which began on October 19, showcases a 40 paintings by 40 artists, who have donated their works for the cause. All of them are members of the Eranakulam unit of KCP.

“The prices of the paintings start from Rs 5,000. We have reduced about 1/3rd of their original costs. All the money raised will be used to better the lives of children affected by the landslides,” says KCP president Cyril P Jacob.

This is the second stage of the fundraising, which aims to build an art studio and provide art supplies like easels and canvas to the local school in Chooralmala.

“We plan to hand over the materials to the school in late November. After a few months of a tragedy, people usually forget about it and move on. That’s when Wayanad will need our help the most. Art is therapeutic and we believe that our initiative will encourage children to engage in creative activities and help heal their trauma,”says Cyril.

The district unit of KCP had organised the first stage of the fundraiser by organising a spot-painting event at Marine Drive and selling the works.

“We had a sale of about Rs 45,000 from Ernakulam unit alone, and around Rs 2,50,000 from similar events across Kerala,” says Cyril.

The main exhibition is in the Art Corridor at Le Meridien, the permanent gallery space that has been provided for ‘Palette People’, a private trust founded by Cyril and his wife Molly Cyril.

About 10 paintings on easels are also exhibited in the foyer and the lobby. Of the 40 paintings on sale for the exhibition, 10 were donated by ‘Palette People’.